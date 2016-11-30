Life in Vietnam, in 5 minutes

VnExpress International
By VnExpress   November 30, 2016 | 03:43 pm GMT+7

A Swiss tourist captures beautiful images of daily life in the country.

If you think you have seen enough of Vietnam and what the country can offer, Dominik Woodtli will prove you wrong.

The tourist from Switzerland has just wrapped up his five weeks traveling through the country and put the whole trip together in a video of just more than five minutes.

Unlike many other travel videos and photos that choose to only highlight tourist attractions, "5 Weeks Vietnam" paints a picture of Vietnam's vibrant life, from the big cities to small villages, from dance classes to soccer games.

“It was important for us to feel the country and not to snap every sights,” Woodtli wrote of the travel video posted on Vimeo.

The video also features breathtaking scenes of houses drowned in severe flooding in central Vietnam in mid-October.

Vietnam has emerged as an exciting destination for interational travelers in recent years, with filmmakers and bloggers rushing in to document all the facets of life here.

The country received a record high of more than nine million foreign tourists in the first 11 months, up 25.4 percent from a year ago.

It now expects the total number of foreign tourists for 2016 to go up by more than 22 percent from last year, to 9.7 million, with tourism revenue of VND400 trillion ($17.58 billion).

