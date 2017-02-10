Vietnam's imperial city to keep lights on for tourists

The Imperial City of Hue during night time. Photo by VnExpress/Nha Tran

Hue authorities are encouraging residents and business owners to keep outdoor lights on during weekends and special occasions to brighten up the former Imperial capital's image.

Nguyen Van Thanh, chairman of the Hue People's Committee, said the city presented a formal request to local businesses and citizens asking them to keep their lights on during the weekends.

Thanh said he hoped lighting up the nights would improve the city's brand.

Hue’s urban environmental agency was ordered to add lights to central streets and municipal park.

“A majority of the city’s light comes from LED street lighting so the energy cost is negligible," Thanh said. "The city will also focus on lighting up major streets while keeping lights in other less important places off."

The city previously switched off its lights at 10:30 p.m. on weekend evenings, but will now keep them on until midnight to accommodate tourists.

Hue is generally known as a sleepy, even somber, town where small crowds gather before the citadel to exercise. It has little nightlife to speak of with the exception of a few bars and cafes.

The new plan followed the city's decision to open the Imperial City to tourists, at night, this summer when intense daytime heat typically discourages outdoor activity.

Hue was the seat of the Nguyen Dynasty from 1802 until 1945. The former palace and the royal tombs that dot the city's outskirts drew a record 2.5 million tourists to the province, last year.

Hue's leaders also plan to implement other ideas to boost tourism in 2017, including offering free wifi and audio guides in five languages at tourist attractions.

