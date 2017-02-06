Vietnam to change landline codes in Da Nang, Hue this weekend

Vietnam will change the landline telephone area codes in Da Nang and 12 central and northern mountainous provinces from Sunday, the first step in a long-term plan to simplify the country’s telecommunications network.

The codes will start with a “2” and be either two or three digits long. Callers will be required to dial the new area code (plus the 7-digit number) to place a domestic call.

Also on the list are Quang Nam and Thua Thien-Hue, home to popular resort towns Hoi An and Hue.

Later phases finishing in August will change the codes in another 46 localities including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. The codes in Vinh Phuc (211), Phu Tho (21), Hoa Binh (18) and Ha Giang (19) in northern Vietnam will remain the same.

Minister of Information and Communications Truong Minh Tuan said that people’s existing phone numbers will remain the same and there won’t be any changes to calls between fixed line numbers within the same province.

However, the changes will affect calls between different provinces and incoming calls from mobile phones and foreign countries to a fixed line number in Vietnam, Tuan said. In these cases, callers will be required to use the new area codes.

Vietnam constructed its first repository of phone numbers in 2006 after eliminating a monopoly in the telecommunications sector, but the area codes and network codes of the previous networks have been left unchanged to avoid confusion.

The ministry hopes that the area code change will solve inconsistencies in Vietnam’s area code system without having a big impact on Vietnam’s telecom traffic and users.

Reports on Vietnam’s telecoms sector show that inter-provincial calls and mobile and international calls to fixed landlines in Vietnam only account for 1.6 percent of the country’s total telecom traffic.

The ministry said the changes will be the first step in a long-term plan to reduce the number of area codes from 63 to only 10. Under the plan, adjacent provinces and cities will be grouped into regions with one area code. This should make the telecom network easier to manage, while people living in provinces with same area code will enjoy lower call rates.

Areas subject to telephone code changes from February 11:

No. Province/City Old Area Code New Area Code 1 Son La 22 212 2 Lai Chau 231 213 3 Lao Cai 20 214 4 Dien Bien 230 215 5 Yen Bai 29 216 6 Quang Binh 52 232 7 Quang Tri 53 233 8 Thua Thien-Hue 54 234 9 Quang Nam 510 235 10 Da Nang 511 236 11 Thanh Hoa 37 237 12 Nghe An 38 238 13 Ha Tinh 39 239

