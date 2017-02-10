Life in southern Vietnam's super-cheap apartments

|
In 2015, a series of cheap apartments were completed in Binh Duong Province, just north of Ho Chi Minh City. The apartments are now home for around 2,500 families, who have paid from $4,400-8,800 for houses of 30-60 square meters. Vietnam's average annual income was around $2,200 last year.
|
Electronics worker Le Thi Thu said that her 30 square meter apartment is home to four members of her family. She bought the house on a 7-year installment plan and pays about $65 per month.
|
Le Trong Nhat's apartment includes a common room, a restroom and a mezzanine. The whole family sleeps in the common room while the mezzanine is used as a study area for his two kids.
|
“After working for 10 years, I can finally afford my own house,” Nhat said. “My house is just a bit larger than a rented room but I feel very comfortable living in this space.”
|
Located in Binh Duong's Thu Dau Mot Town, the apartment blocks have water, electricity and internet access.
|
Prices depend on location. The upper apartments cost around $4,400 while those on the ground floor are about $22,000 per unit.
|
Apart from basic facilities like coffee shops, food stalls and garages, the apartments have a small market...
|
...and a private kindergarten in the basement.
|
Many elderly people have also left their homes to look after their grandchildren while their parents are working in nearby factories.
|
Children play in the square every afternoon.
|
Entertainment services for children flourish in the evening.
|
Authorities are aiming to build 64,000 cheap apartments so that by 2020, around 164,000 low-income workers in the province will have decent homes.
Photos by VnExpress/Quynh Tran
Related news:
> Under the bridge: Living on the margins of bustling Saigon