If you are a fan of the Marguerite Duras autobiographical novel “The Lover,” Sa Dec, the original setting of the story, is worth a visit. As a scenic town with a rich history, you will come across many French-era houses and buildings scattered around the Mekong Delta town.

Once dubbed “Indochina’s flower garden,” Sa Dec now has several tourist-friendly flower villages. Also check the free electric cars and free tour guides when you’re here.