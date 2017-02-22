Think you’ve got it bad in Vietnam? Here’re the 5 countries with the worst traffic

1. Thailand

Thailand was the world’s most congested country for traffic in 2016, according to a study released on Monday by the Washington-based transport analytics firm INRIX Inc.

Drivers in Thailand spent an average of 61 hours stuck in traffic last year. The Global Traffic Scorecard rated Bangkok in particular the 12th most congested of all cities rated, much worse than its 30th ranking in 2015.

Bangkok. Photo by Reuters/Adrees Latif

2. Colombia & Indonesia (tie)

Drivers spent an average of 47 hours stuck in traffic in 2016 in these countries, with Bogota and Jakarta having the worst congestion.

Jakarta. Photo by Reuters/Supri

4. Russia & the U.S. (tie)

In these two countries, drivers spent an average of 42 hours stuck in traffic in 2016.

Traffic jams in Los Angeles may have inspired that amazing dance number in "La La Land," but real-life pictures depict a much less romantic situation. Things in New York and San Fransisco are just a little bit better.

Los Angeles which individually was named the worst city for traffic. Photo by Reuters/Mike Blake

Inrix reportedly analyzed 1,064 cities worldwide across only 38 countries. China, Japan and Vietnam were not included.

But based on what we've seen in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, the company really should add Vietnam in its next study.

Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress.

Want more proof?

