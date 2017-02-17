Saigon eyes new gateway to the skies in bid to ease congestion

Truong Son Street, the only entrance to Tan Son Nhat International Airport, is always congested. Photo by VnExpress

Ho Chi Minh City is considering a proposal to open a second entrance to Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Go Vap District to help reduce traffic congestion at the current entrance in Tan Binh District.

The city's Department of Transport has been asked to study the proposal, but the Ministry of Transport will have the final say.

Statistics show that Tan Son Nhat handled around 32 million passengers last year, 7 million higher than its intended capacity. The figure this year is estimated to reach 40 million.

More than 30,000 vehicles also pass through the airport each day.

Congestion is a chronic problem around the airport, and usually worsens during holiday seasons.

The city has started work on two overpasses near Tan Son Nhat aiming to reduce traffic jams that often build up on surrounding streets.

A new airport is planned for the neighboring province of Dong Nai to reduce some of the pressure on Tan Son Nhat, but the project is still being considered and could take up to five years to complete.

