Lesbian stories revealed at Hanoi art exhibition

By VnExpress   February 21, 2017 | 03:12 pm GMT+7

Personal stories of pride and love, of prejudice and violence are on show for the first time.

The exhibition will be open until March 2 at the Vietnam University of Fine Arts

An exhibition which opened in Hanoi on Tuesday afternoon is telling the personal stories of Vietnamese lesbians by displaying their contemporary art works.

“Exposure” will include installations, photos, videos, books, paintings and sketches, all telling the stories of more than 50 members of the Women Who Love Women, a group for lesbians, bisexuals and transgenders from northern Vietnam.

The exhibition is the first time these women have really put their feelings on the line through art in an attempt to show their efforts to overcome the prejudice and violence they have encountered in pursuit of a happy and fulfilling life.

The event is being supported by the American Embassy in Vietnam and the Hanoi-based Center for Studies and Applied Sciences in Gender-Family-Women and Adolescents, along with technical support from visual artist Nguyen The Son.

Son said contemporary arts give more people the access to creating art and open more options for materials.

“More importantly, they encourage voices that have usually been ignored in a modern Vietnamese society full of prejudice,” he said in a statement on Hanoi Grapevine.

The exhibition will be open until March 2 at the Vietnam University of Fine Arts, 42 Yet Kieu, Hoan Kiem District.

