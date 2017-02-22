VnExpress International
London Symphony Orchestra to make Vietnam debut with open-air concert

By VnExpress   February 22, 2017 | 10:43 am GMT+7

Live classical music will be echoing through the heart of Hanoi's Old Quarter.

The London Symphony Orchestra will be performing 150 minutes of classical symphonies in Hanoi on March 4, city officials said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The concert, dubbed the Vietnam Airlines Classic - Hanoi Concert 2017, will be the first time ever a British orchestra has performed in Vietnam.

National flagship carrier Vietnam Airlines has worked with authorities in Hanoi to stage this world-class concert for about 1,000 classical music lovers, and to an even larger audience via three big screens on the edge of the city's pedestrian zone.

Featuring 95 talented artists from all over the world under the baton of top conductor Elim Chan, the world-renowned orchestra will perform in the unique cultural setting of Hanoi's Old Quarter in the Ly Thai To Statue and Garden in the heart of the downtown.

The 100-year-old London Symphony Orchestra performs more than 70 international concerts annually with a strong commitment to serving music lovers all over the world.

