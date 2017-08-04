The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Over 65 pct of Japanese-invested companies in Vietnam post profits: survey
Vietnam's market size, socio-economic stability and low labor costs all appeal to Japanese companies.
Apple delivers record profit, seeks to allay iPhone X fears
However, Apple reported that overall iPhone sales in the quarter of 77.3 million were about a million fewer than ...
Vietnam’s power monopoly evades $85 mln tax bill by declaring false income: inspectors
Vietnam Electricity failed to list massive profits made on the forex market.
December 29, 2017 | 04:41 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s banking sector expects 44 pct surge in profits in 2017
Bad debts have gone down and the real estate market is warming up.
December 26, 2017 | 02:49 pm GMT+7
Samsung Electronics posts record Q3 profits of $10 bln
The firm's profits and share price have rocketed this year.
October 31, 2017 | 08:52 am GMT+7
Microsoft tops forecasts with 16 percent profit growth
The tech giant saw growth in its 'productivity and business process' and 'intelligent cloud' units.
October 27, 2017 | 09:34 am GMT+7
ANZ Bank annual net profit jumps 12 percent
All of Australia's big banks are battling higher funding costs and lower interest margins.
October 26, 2017 | 08:28 am GMT+7
Netflix adds 5 mln subscribers, doubles profit
Revenues in the quarter rose 30 percent from a year ago to $2.98 billion.
October 17, 2017 | 09:01 am GMT+7
Samsung Electronics expects record $12.8 bn Q3 operating profit
The company estimated operating profits of $12.8 billion in the July-September period, an all-time record for quarterly profit.
October 13, 2017 | 08:14 am GMT+7
Hermes bags record profitability in first half
Revenues rose by 11 percent to 2.713 billion euros ($3.23 billion) in the period from January to June.
September 14, 2017 | 04:08 pm GMT+7
Toyota Q1 net profit up 11pct to $5.6 bn, boosts FY forecast
Toyota last year suffered its first drop in annual profit in five years.
August 04, 2017 | 02:23 pm GMT+7
HSBC profits up in first half of 2017
The Asia-focused giant has been on a recovery drive over the past two years to streamline the business and slash costs, and has laid off tens of thousands of staff.
July 31, 2017 | 02:32 pm GMT+7
Netflix shares jump as subscriptions top 100 million
Netflix ended the rencent quarter with 103.95 million subscribers.
July 18, 2017 | 10:12 am GMT+7
Samsung Electronics expects record-high Q2 profits
Sales for Q2 are also expected to surge 17.8 percent.
July 07, 2017 | 08:09 am GMT+7
Facebook warns again on ad growth, shares dip from high
Facebook's total revenue went up 49 percent to $8.03 billion.
May 04, 2017 | 08:08 am GMT+7
