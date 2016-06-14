The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
private sector
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Private sector will become backbone of Vietnam's economy: commerce chamber chairman
‘Private enterprises still need more support from the government to help them to cash in on opportunities during the country’s international ...
Ho Chi Minh City aims to propel local companies into world's Top 500
The country's economic hub is paving the way for a tech startup boom.
Vietnam banks to slam doors on home-based business owners
Home-based businesses will soon find it, not just increasingly difficult, but impossible to find a bank loan.
February 10, 2017 | 08:31 pm GMT+7
New businesses in Vietnam hit record high in 2016 but few turn a profit
Regulatory requirements remain so expensive and time-consuming that they are hurting local businesses.
February 09, 2017 | 01:57 pm GMT+7
Two thirds of Vietnamese graduates eye public sector jobs: survey
The International Labor Organization says ensuring quality jobs for the young generation remains 'a great test for the nation.'
January 17, 2017 | 02:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam should bring in private capital to finance transport infrastructure: HSBC
The state budget will not be able to cover the country's transport needs.
November 01, 2016 | 05:11 pm GMT+7
Hanoi wants to get in on Vietnam's start-up race
The city hopes incentives such as funding, training and simply a place to work will attract more start-ups.
September 22, 2016 | 03:31 pm GMT+7
Saigon, chasing the Silicon Valley dream, nurtures tech startups
The city government plays the role of an active venture capitalist.
September 19, 2016 | 08:13 pm GMT+7
Should the Vietnamese government invest in start-ups?
A target of one million startups by 2020 is going to need some serious funding.
July 20, 2016 | 05:13 pm GMT+7
No old wine in a new bottle: Vietnam's business law revolution
The government is reviewing a series of legal documents so that private businesses will no longer think setting up a business in Vietnam is a major risk.
June 28, 2016 | 09:42 am GMT+7
Vietnam strategizes to be a start-up nation
Vietnamese government's recent business policy starts to pivot around small and medium enterprises instead of large conglomerates as the country targets to have one million ...
June 14, 2016 | 05:25 pm GMT+7
Improved business environment to stimulate private sector growth
Vietnam wants to strengthen its economic muscle through the proliferation of private domestic enterprises.
May 19, 2016 | 03:31 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's declining productivity growth may counter benefits from TPP: World Bank
Vietnam might miss out on the chance to become an upper-middle income country by 2035 due mainly to declining productivity growth, said the World Bank at a workshop on Tuesday.
May 18, 2016 | 03:35 pm GMT+7
PM proposes support measures for businesses; says no criminalization of economic relations
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc proposed specific solutions to support businesses after hearing numerous petitions from over 1,000 attendees during a meeting with the business ...
April 30, 2016 | 02:21 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter