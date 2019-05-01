VnExpress International
Vietnam top leadership to attend major private sector forum

By Pham Van   May 1, 2019 | 12:00 pm GMT+7
The Vietnam Private Sector Economic Forum is the largest event of its kind this year. Photo by VnExpress

Top Party, government and legislature officials will attend an important private sector forum that opens Thursday.

Billed the largest scale event of its kind this year, the Vietnam Private Sector Economic Forum will address key development issues and potential solutions, including development solutions for the private sector.

The session will give the private sector the opportunity to make recommendations and talk directly to policy makers. They can also propose initiatives to promote the private sector's contribution.

The main areas that the discussions will focus on include tourism, agriculture, digital economy and the expansion of mid- and long-term capital flows.

After receiving recommendations and proposals from the private sector, representatives of the government, ministries and departments will discuss and respond to each proposal.

A national strategy for tourism development, standardizing agricultural, forestry and fishery chains, developing supporting industries and striking a balance between banks and non-banking institutions will be some of the hot topics that will come up during the panel discussions.

The forum's plenary session will be attended by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and nearly 50 members of the Party's Central Committee, including ministers, deputy ministers and provincial leaders.

Representatives of Vietnam's leading private companies and some foreign chambers of commerce like EuroCham, AmCham, KorCham and the Japanese Business Association also join the event.

The Vietnam Private Sector Economic Forum 2019 is jointly organized by the government and the Central Economic Commission, in collaboration with VnExpress and the IEC Group.

