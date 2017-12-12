VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Private sector will become backbone of Vietnam's economy: commerce chamber chairman

By Staff reporters   December 12, 2017 | 05:24 pm GMT+7

‘Private enterprises still need more support from the government to help them to cash in on opportunities during the country’s international integration process.’

Vietnam's business climate has witnessed significant changes over the past year, according to Vu Tien Loc, chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Loc was speaking at the 2017 year-end session of the Vietnam Business Forum (VBF) in Hanoi on Tuesday.

“The private sector has also received more attention from the government than ever before, but it is still not enough,” Loc added. “Private enterprises make up nearly half of gross domestic product, but nearly 60 percent of them are unable to make a profit.”

“Private enterprises still need more support from the government to help them to cash in on opportunities during the country’s international integration process,” he said.

He believed that in the future the private sector will become the backbone of the economy.

Vu Tien Loc, Chairman of VCCI. Photo by VnExpress

Vu Tien Loc, chairman of the VCCI. Photo by VnExpress

Administrative procedures are still a big obstacle to business performance. The Vietnam Provincial Competitiveness Index pointed out that in 2016, 35 percent of surveyed companies spent at least 10 percent of their time on administrative procedures, which one in four of them said was the biggest problem facing their operations.

Hirohide Sagara, co-chairman of the VBF Consortium's management board, acknowledged the economic progress Vietnam has achieved since joining the WTO in terms of foreign investment, living standards and building a market economy.

At the same time, he said concerns remain related to transparency, efficiency and labor productivity, adding that the VBF's year-end session aims to tackle these concerns to promote growth in the private sector.

The VBF, which was established in 1997, is a channel of policy dialogue between senior leaders of the Vietnamese government and the business community, covering almost all economic fields in order to develop a favorable business climate, mobilize private sector investment, and spur sustainable economic development in Vietnam.

Related News:

VCCI

Vietnam, Japan look to boost ties in tourism, education

Vietnam, Japan look to boost ties in tourism, education

Restaurants at risk from 'unreasonable' new regulations in Vietnam: commerce chamber

Restaurants at risk from 'unreasonable' new regulations in Vietnam: commerce chamber

Hanoi youth discuss technology and future of work with industry experts

Hanoi youth discuss technology and future of work with industry experts

See more
Tags: Vietnam economy private sector
 
Read more
South Korean firm becomes first in HCMC to face criminal charges for social insurance evasion

South Korean firm becomes first in HCMC to face criminal charges for social insurance evasion

Vietnam petitions US to re-evaluate catfish import restrictions

Vietnam petitions US to re-evaluate catfish import restrictions

Car imports accelerate in Vietnam after two-month crash

Car imports accelerate in Vietnam after two-month crash

Carbon prices too low to protect SE Asian forests from rubber expansion: report

Carbon prices too low to protect SE Asian forests from rubber expansion: report

Vietnam emerging as attractive destination for foreign property investors

Vietnam emerging as attractive destination for foreign property investors

Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook

Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook

Record high tariffs threaten Vietnam's pangasius exports to US

Record high tariffs threaten Vietnam's pangasius exports to US

Illegal sand mining digs away at Vietnam's rice basket

Illegal sand mining digs away at Vietnam's rice basket

 
go to top