49 dead in Nepal's worst plane crash in decades
There were 71 people on board the U.S.-Bangla Airlines plane from Dhaka when it crashed just east of the runway and skidded into a nearby football ...
Domestic passenger plane with 66 on board crashes in central Iran
All passengers, crew in Iran plane crash believed dead, said the airline spokesman.
Syrian rebels down Russian plane, kill pilot
Rebels said the downed warplane had taken part in strikes that targeted civilian convoys fleeing along a major Syrian highway from villages that the army and foreign militias had ...
February 04, 2018 | 08:57 am GMT+7
10 Americans killed when plane crashes and burns in Costa Rica
The cause of the crash is unknown.
January 01, 2018 | 12:30 pm GMT+7
Eight rescued after US Navy aircraft crashes in Philippine Sea
U.S. authorities had said engine trouble was the suspected cause of the accident.
November 22, 2017 | 04:32 pm GMT+7
US Navy plane crashes in Philippine Sea with 11 crew and passengers
The aircraft has been in operation for more than five decades.
November 22, 2017 | 03:32 pm GMT+7
US military plane crashes in Mississippi; 16 dead
No official details are immediately available.
July 11, 2017 | 12:03 pm GMT+7
AirAsia flight grounded after apparent bird strike damages engine
'Two bird remains were found on the runway.'
July 04, 2017 | 09:22 am GMT+7
Hunt for missing Myanmar plane enters third day; total of 31 bodies recovered
'We have not received any information about survivors.'
June 09, 2017 | 02:17 pm GMT+7
Made-in-China jet takes maiden flight
The flight is the latest sign of China's growing ambition and technical skill.
May 05, 2017 | 03:08 pm GMT+7
5 die as light plane crashes into mall in Australia
'There were five people on the aeroplane and it looks like nobody's survived the crash.'
February 21, 2017 | 09:26 am GMT+7
Russia finds black box from military plane crashed in the Black Sea: TASS
The box would be sent to Moscow.
December 27, 2016 | 02:50 pm GMT+7
Passengers freed from plane hijacked by Gaddafi loyalists
Some crew, however, remained on board with hijackers believed to be loyalists of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.
December 23, 2016 | 09:49 pm GMT+7
Hijacked Libyan plane lands in Malta with 118 on board
The hijacker said he was 'pro-Gaddafi' and claimed to have a hand grenade.
December 23, 2016 | 07:03 pm GMT+7
At least 8 dead after Russian plane on fire-fighting mission crashes in Siberia
At least eight people have died after a Russian plane on a fire-fighting mission crashed in Siberia, Russian news agencies reported on Sunday.Rescue workers found the Ilyushin ...
July 04, 2016 | 09:56 am GMT+7
