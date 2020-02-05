Aircraft from Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan to be sanitized in nCoV countermeasure

|
A Vietnam Airlines A321 from Hong Kong to Noi Bai Airport in Hanoi is the 5th plane to be sanitized Tuesday.
Do Hung Anh and Vu Ba Quang from Hanoi Center for Disease Control are in charge of sanitizing all planes and terminals at Noi Bai International Airport.
Arriving planes with passengers showing abnormal health conditions are prioritized for sanitation.
Cabins, cockpits, and washrooms are all treated for hygiene.
Sanitization is approved by plane manufacturer Boeing.
The solution condensates into droplets after five minutes.
Following sanitization, a video recording is made of airport staff cleaning the plane as usual, with the aircraft's number also recorded.
An employee checks for luggage and personal belongings left behind on the plane.
During the nCoV outbreak, Vietnam Airlines has temporarily halted meal services on flights under two and a half hours to prevent possible contamination. On flights to Taiwan, Hong Kong or Macao, unused/unopened beverages would be disposed of after the flight.
The carrier would also provide wet napkins instead of towels and stop providing pillows. Blankets will only be provided to passengers who require medical assistance on flights under four hours.
A plane is ready to receive passengers around 30 minutes after sanitization.
As a response to the global nCoV outbreak, Vietnam Airlines stopped operating flights between Vietnam and mainland China since February 1, with flights to Macao and Hong Kong to follow suit on February 6.