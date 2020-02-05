VnExpress International
Aircraft from Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan to be sanitized in nCoV countermeasure

By Ngoc Thanh   February 5, 2020 | 07:29 pm GMT+7

All planes arriving from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan to Vietnam are to be sanitized before departure to prevent possible novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) infection.

An A321 plane by Vietnam Airlines from Hong Kong to Hanois Noi Bai Airport is sanitized Tuesday. It is the 5th plane to be sanitized that day.

Two personnel from the Hanoi Center for Disease Control, Do Hung Anh and Vu Ba Quang, are in charge of sanitizing the planes, airports and terminals of Noi Bai.

Upon landing and clearance of passengers, planes would be moved to parking spaces for sanitization. Planes flying from Taiwan, Macao or Hong Kong to Voietnam, and planes where passengers showed abnormal health conditions, would be sanitized,

The cabins, cockpits, urinals... are all sanitized.

The sanitization solution used has been qualified by plane manufacturer Boeing to be used on airplanes.

The solution condensates into droplets after 5 minutes.

Following the sanitization process, a video recording will be made as airport employees clean the plane as usual. The planes number would also be recorded.

An employee checks for luggages and personal belonging left behind on the plane.

Two employees check and clean out passengers seats. Amidst the nCoV outbreak, Vietnam Airlines temporarily stops providing meal sets on flights under 2 hours and 30 minutes to prevent possible contamination. On flights to Taiwan, Hong Kong or Macao, beverages offered to passengers but are unused would be disposed of after the flight.

The carrier would also provide wet napkins instead of towels and stop providing pillows. Blankets will only be provided for passengers who require medical assistance on flights under 4 hours.

A plane is ready to receive passengers around 30 minutes after sanitization.As a response to the global nCoV outbreak, Vietnam Airlines have stopped providing flights between Vietnam and China since February 1, and flights between Hanoi and Macao, Hong Kong starting February 6.

Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese plane aviation aircraft Hong Kong Macao Taiwan nCoV coronavirus pneumonia outbreak infection sanitization
 
