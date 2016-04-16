VnExpress International
Chaos breaks out as millions flock to Vietnamese ancestors' temple festival

Following a worshipping ceremony led by senior Party and state officials this morning, tens of thousands of pilgrims elbowed each other in a huge ...

Millions gather at Hung Temple to honor Vietnam’s founding Kings

Millions of Vietnamese are heading for Hung Temple in the northern province of Phu Tho, more than 100 km away from ...
 
