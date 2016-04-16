Millions gather at Hung Temple to honor Vietnam’s founding Kings

VnExpress International
By Giang Huy, Hoang Phuong, Toan Dao   April 16, 2016 | 03:59 pm GMT+7
Millions of Vietnamese are heading for Hung Temple in the northern province of Phu Tho, more than 100 km away from Hanoi, to honor Hung Kings, the founders of the Vietnamese nation. Many old men of nearly 80 years of age are still excited to climb more than 500 steps to worship in a temple on top of a mountain.
Every year, Vietnamese commemorate the death anniversary of the Hung Kings in the Hung Kings Temple Festival on the tenth day of the third month of the lunar calendar (Saturday, April 16 this year) to honor the kings. They are believed to have made great contributions in forming the nation from its very start.

