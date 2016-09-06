VnExpress International
Tag pedestrian zone
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Saigoneers OK plan to expand Bui Vien walking street before Lunar New Year

Local residents have already agreed to the proposal, so it's just a matter of waiting for the nod from the city.

Vietnam's former capital to ban vehicles from backpacker area on weekend nights

The central city of Hue is hoping the new pedestrian zone will tempt tourists to take a stroll.

Heart of Hanoi proposes limiting pedestrian zone to weekend evenings only during summer

Although the zone has been a big hit among tourists, they tend to shy away from the daytime heat during summer.
July 20, 2017 | 10:52 am GMT+7

Da Nang to ban private vehicles from downtown streets

The country’s central hub plans to stop licensing new motorbikes altogether from 2028.
July 08, 2017 | 03:07 pm GMT+7

How Saigon's iconic Nguyen Hue Street has transformed over 150 years

From a canal to a boulevard, and now a pedestrian zone in the heart of the city.
June 11, 2017 | 06:11 pm GMT+7

London Symphony Orchestra to make Vietnam debut with open-air concert

Live classical music will be echoing through the heart of Hanoi's Old Quarter.
February 22, 2017 | 10:43 am GMT+7

Walk this way: Hanoi to extend pedestrian zone trial through first half of next year

The idea of banning vehicles in the city center appears to have been a hit.
December 14, 2016 | 02:59 pm GMT+7

Hanoi residents kick out at new pedestrian zone

Hanoi authorities are juggling the needs of pedestrians, drivers and business lobbies.
September 13, 2016 | 02:41 pm GMT+7

$23 million in four days: Hanoi's tourist-friendly approach is paying off

Tourism revenue surged by 22 percent over the Independence Day weekend.
September 06, 2016 | 04:02 pm GMT+7
 
