The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
pedestrian zone
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Saigoneers OK plan to expand Bui Vien walking street before Lunar New Year
Local residents have already agreed to the proposal, so it's just a matter of waiting for the nod from the city.
Vietnam's former capital to ban vehicles from backpacker area on weekend nights
The central city of Hue is hoping the new pedestrian zone will tempt tourists to take a stroll.
Heart of Hanoi proposes limiting pedestrian zone to weekend evenings only during summer
Although the zone has been a big hit among tourists, they tend to shy away from the daytime heat during summer.
July 20, 2017 | 10:52 am GMT+7
Da Nang to ban private vehicles from downtown streets
The country’s central hub plans to stop licensing new motorbikes altogether from 2028.
July 08, 2017 | 03:07 pm GMT+7
How Saigon's iconic Nguyen Hue Street has transformed over 150 years
From a canal to a boulevard, and now a pedestrian zone in the heart of the city.
June 11, 2017 | 06:11 pm GMT+7
London Symphony Orchestra to make Vietnam debut with open-air concert
Live classical music will be echoing through the heart of Hanoi's Old Quarter.
February 22, 2017 | 10:43 am GMT+7
Walk this way: Hanoi to extend pedestrian zone trial through first half of next year
The idea of banning vehicles in the city center appears to have been a hit.
December 14, 2016 | 02:59 pm GMT+7
Hanoi residents kick out at new pedestrian zone
Hanoi authorities are juggling the needs of pedestrians, drivers and business lobbies.
September 13, 2016 | 02:41 pm GMT+7
$23 million in four days: Hanoi's tourist-friendly approach is paying off
Tourism revenue surged by 22 percent over the Independence Day weekend.
September 06, 2016 | 04:02 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter