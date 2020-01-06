VnExpress International
Da Nang night bazaar to add lure to central star

By Hoang Phong   January 6, 2020 | 03:42 pm GMT+7
An aerial view of Da Nang City at night. Photo by Shutterstock/Anh Tran.

To enhance its appeal as a tourism hotspot in central Vietnam, Da Nang plans to open night market on March 29.

Authorities of the city's Hai Chau District Sunday approved a night market pilot in Bach Dang pedestrian zone near iconic Han River to boost local tourism and enrich the nocturnal experience of this thriving coastal hub.

The night market will operate daily from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. with 202 mobile stalls selling street food, souvenirs, clothes and handicrafts. Besides, a space will be designated for street performances, a square for cultural events, an entertainment area for children, a public restroom, and parking facilities. 

The project will cost a total VND40 billion ($1.7 million), drawn from non-state funds.

Da Nang gained worldwide popularity for its beautiful beaches and Golden Bridge that opened at Ba Na Hills in June 2018. The city is only 30 km and 70 km away from UNESCO world heritage sites Hoi An and My Son Sanctuary respectively, both in Quang Nam Province.

It is counted among the 100 most visited global destinations according to annual Top City Destinations Ranking released by global business intelligence firm Euromonitor International last month.

However, industry insiders noted that Da Nang's night-time experience is poor and its nightlife bars have failed to meet the growing demands of high-spending tourists.

Da Nang might be the third Vietnamese city to sprout a night market, following HCMC and Hanoi.

The city received over three million foreign tourists last year, up 20 percent from 2018. 

