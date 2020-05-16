Hanoi pedestrian zone returns to its bustling ways

Hanoi pedestrian zone, launched September 2016, includes Dinh Tien Hoang, Hang Khay, Le Thach, and Trang Tien streets immediately surrounding the lake. Before the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in late January, foreign visitors joined the local crowd in large numbers, estimated at about 3,000 to 5,000 people on average during the day and from 15,000 to 20,000 in the evening.



With Vietnam banning entry for all foreigners since late last month and closing all tourist attractions, the number of visitors to Hanoi in the first four months of this year dropped 60 percent year-on-year to 3.89 million. Nearly 964,000 of these were foreigners, down 59 percent.