Hanoi pedestrian zone returns to its bustling ways

|
Friday night saw thousands of Hanoians return to the pedestrian zone around the capital's iconic Hoan Kiem (Sword) Lake, although most of them were not wearing face masks, as advised by the authorities. Vehicles are off-limits from 7 p.m. to midnight on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
|
On weekend evenings, barricades manned by city police are put up to prevent the entry of vehicles into the pedestrian zone.
|
A boy rides an electric toy truck in the pedestrian zone. The electric vehicle rental service for kids is highly popular during weekends, costing VND50,000 ($2.2) for a 20-minute drive.
|
Hanoi pedestrian zone, launched September 2016, includes Dinh Tien Hoang, Hang Khay, Le Thach, and Trang Tien streets immediately surrounding the lake. Before the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in late January, foreign visitors joined the local crowd in large numbers, estimated at about 3,000 to 5,000 people on average during the day and from 15,000 to 20,000 in the evening.
|
A group of young people perform dance on Trang Tien Street.
|
The Old Quarter night market has also resumed business after the long closure of several months.
|
A family takes photographs in front of the fountain at the Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square.
|
Vietnam eased its social distancing restrictions on April 23. Now most non-essential businesses have reopened except karaoke parlors and discotheques. Measures to prevent Covid-19 infection, including wearing masks and using hand sanitizers, are still advised.
|
A couple rush to find a shelter following a sudden downpour at 8:30 p.m. Friday.
|
Many historical sites in Hanoi have reopened Thursday after remaining closed for more than a month.