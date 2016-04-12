The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
PAPI
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
How citizens view Vietnam's governance in 2015
North Central Coast is the overall winner with highest average Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI) score in ...
Vietnam urged to engage citizens in upcoming elections
Vietnam should encourage its citizens to participate more proactively in the coming elections to be held in the ...
Healthcare sector fails to live up to expectations
Service levels at public district hospitals and the quality of public health insurance are falling, with longer waiting times, dirty facilities and ineffective treatment.
April 12, 2016 | 10:37 am GMT+7
Provincial governance performance improves "insignificantly": 2015 PAPI
Findings from the 2015 Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index or PAPI Report, released today, show declines at the national level in five out of the six ...
April 12, 2016 | 10:08 am GMT+7
Get Newsletter