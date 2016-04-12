VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag PAPI
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

How citizens view Vietnam's governance in 2015

North Central Coast is the overall winner with highest average Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI) score in ...

Vietnam urged to engage citizens in upcoming elections

Vietnam should encourage its citizens to participate more proactively in the coming elections to be held in the ...

Healthcare sector fails to live up to expectations

Service levels at public district hospitals and the quality of public health insurance are falling, with longer waiting times, dirty facilities and ineffective treatment.
April 12, 2016 | 10:37 am GMT+7

Provincial governance performance improves "insignificantly": 2015 PAPI

Findings from the 2015 Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index or PAPI Report, released today, show declines at the national level in five out of the six ...
April 12, 2016 | 10:08 am GMT+7
 
go to top