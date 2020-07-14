VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Australia to give another $6.7 mln to fund Vietnam governance performance index

By Phan Anh   July 14, 2020 | 10:13 am GMT+7
Australia to give another $6.7 mln to fund Vietnam governance performance index
Residents in Hanoi (R) apply for unemployment support at the Hanoi Center for Employee Service, June 11, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

Australia will provide a further AUD9.7 million ($6.76 million) for the Vietnam Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index research program in 2021-25.

An agreement for the purpose was signed between Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Hanoi Monday.

PAPI is a governance program initiated by UNDP in Vietnam in 2009 to measure and benchmark citizens’ experiences and perception about the performance and quality of policy implementation and services delivery of provincial governments to advocate for effective and responsive governance.

Australia’s ambassador to Vietnam, Robyn Mudie, said that she was impressed to see PAPI continually renewing itself as Vietnam changes, and that her country strongly supports efficiency in provincial governance and public administration, especially amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Caitlin Wiesen, UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam, said Australia’s contribution would help PAPI further promote public administration in Vietnam.

Since its launch, PAPI has garnered opinions from over 131,500 citizens, with around 14,000 being interviewed each year since 2011.

The 2019 survey, announced in May, said corruption in public administration had decreased the most in nine years, with improvements seen in all aspects that make up the corruption indicator: limits on public sector corruption, limits on corruption in public services, equity in employment, and willingness to fight corruption.

Australia has been the main sponsor of PAPI since 2018.

Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam

Vietnamese

PAPI

Australia

UNDP

survey

funding

 

Read more

Hanoi considers expanding pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake

Hanoi considers expanding pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake

Rain cuts rivers through central Vietnam

Rain cuts rivers through central Vietnam

Vietnamese mother arrested in Taiwan for abandoning newborn: report

Vietnamese mother arrested in Taiwan for abandoning newborn: report

Vietnam appeals court to rule on bloggers’ case

Vietnam appeals court to rule on bloggers’ case

Yearlong farming cycle is bleeding Vietnam's Mekong Delta dry

Yearlong farming cycle is bleeding Vietnam's Mekong Delta dry

Vietnam drug kingpin, 8 henchmen get death sentence for heroin smuggling

Vietnam drug kingpin, 8 henchmen get death sentence for heroin smuggling

Vietnamese man feared to have set himself on fire in disturbing Facebook dare

Vietnamese man feared to have set himself on fire in disturbing Facebook dare

Vietnamese cop probed for fatal hit-and-run crash

Vietnamese cop probed for fatal hit-and-run crash

 
go to top