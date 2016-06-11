VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag opening ceremony
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Euro 2016 kicks off with Stade de France in white, red, yellow and blue

This summer's soccer feast, Euro 2016 finally kicked off in style on Friday night at Stade de France. Right after the opening ceremony, the ...
 
go to top