Euro 2016 kicks off with Stade de France in white, red, yellow and blue

Stade de France Stadium seconds before the opening ceremony. Photo by Reuters/Pawel Kopczynski
Flags representing national football teams on the stand. Photo by Reuters/Charles Platiau
French DJ David Guetta plays at the opening ceremony. Photo by Reuters/Lee Smith Livepic
Opening ceremony performance. Photo by Reuters/Lee Smith Livepic
The first match of Euro 2016 between France and Romania is about to start. Photo by Reuters/Pawel Kopczynski
France national football team. Photo by Reuters/Charles Platiau
Romania national football team. Photo by Reuters/Charles Platiau
The French burst into joy when number 7 Oliver Giroud scored the first goal. Photo by Reuters/Christian Hartmann Livepic
Romanians celebrate their first goal, marking a draw for Romania in the first half. Photo by Reuters/Lee Smith Livepic
A French fan. Photo by Reuters/Yves Herman
A perfect start for France. A draw was the most likely scenerio for the opening until the man of the match, Dimitri Payet scored his wonder goal in the 89th minute.
Dimitri Payet - the man of the match, scores a wonder goal in the 89th minute. Photo by Reuters/Lee Smith Livepic
But no worries Romania, it was just the first match.
Romania's Vlad Chiriches and team mates applaud the fans at the end of the match. Photo by Reuters/Darren Staples Livepic
French players celebrate with fans on their perfect start. Photo by Reuters/Lee Smith Livepic
Eiffel Tower at night. Photo by Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes
