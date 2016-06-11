Euro 2016 kicks off with Stade de France in white, red, yellow and blue

Stade de France Stadium seconds before the opening ceremony. Photo by Reuters/Pawel Kopczynski

Flags representing national football teams on the stand. Photo by Reuters/Charles Platiau

French DJ David Guetta plays at the opening ceremony. Photo by Reuters/Lee Smith Livepic

Opening ceremony performance. Photo by Reuters/Lee Smith Livepic

The first match of Euro 2016 between France and Romania is about to start. Photo by Reuters/Pawel Kopczynski

France national football team. Photo by Reuters/Charles Platiau

Romania national football team. Photo by Reuters/Charles Platiau

The French burst into joy when number 7 Oliver Giroud scored the first goal. Photo by Reuters/Christian Hartmann Livepic

Romanians celebrate their first goal, marking a draw for Romania in the first half. Photo by Reuters/Lee Smith Livepic

A French fan. Photo by Reuters/Yves Herman

A perfect start for France. A draw was the most likely scenerio for the opening until the man of the match, Dimitri Payet scored his wonder goal in the 89th minute.

Dimitri Payet - the man of the match, scores a wonder goal in the 89th minute. Photo by Reuters/Lee Smith Livepic

But no worries Romania, it was just the first match.

Romania's Vlad Chiriches and team mates applaud the fans at the end of the match. Photo by Reuters/Darren Staples Livepic

French players celebrate with fans on their perfect start. Photo by Reuters/Lee Smith Livepic

Eiffel Tower at night. Photo by Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes

