Euro 2016 kicks off with Stade de France in white, red, yellow and blue

By Reuters, Ha Phuong   June 11, 2016 | 11:16 am GMT+7

This summer's soccer feast, Euro 2016 finally kicked off in style on Friday night at Stade de France. Right after the opening ceremony, the tournament's host France played their first match against Romania.

Stade de France Stadium seconds before the opening ceremony. Photo by Reuters/Pawel Kopczynski

Flags of participating nations on the stand. Photo by Reuters/Charles Platiau

French DJ David Guetta played at the opening ceremony. Photo by Reuters/Lee Smith Livepic

Opening ceremony performance. Photo by Reuters/Lee Smith Livepic

The first match is about to start. Photo by Reuters/Pawel Kopczynski

Hosts France national football team. Photo by Reuters/Charles Platiau

Romania national football team. Photo by Reuters/Charles Platiau

The French burst into joy when number 7 Oliver Giroud scored the first goal

The Romanian celebrate their first goal, marking a draw for Romania in the first half. Photo by Reuters/Lee Smith Livepic

A French fan. Photo by Reuters/Yves Herman

A perfect start for France. A draw was the most likely scenerio for the opening until the man of the match, Dimitri Payet scored his wonder goal in the 89th minute.

Dimitri Payet - the man of the match, scores a wonder goal in the 89th minute. Photo by Reuters/Lee Smith Livepic

But no worries Romania, it was just the first match.

Romania's Vlad Chiriches and team mates applaud the fans at the end of the match. Photo by Reuters/Darren Staples Livepic

French players celebrate with fan on their perfect start. Photo by Reuters/Lee Smith Livepic

Eiffel Tower at night. Photo by Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes

Tags: Euro 2016 football opening ceremony
 
