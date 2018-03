Soccer fans clash in France ahead of Euro 2016 kick-off

By Reuters June 10, 2016 | 07:50 pm GMT+7

French police are forced to step in to stop skirmishes between British soccer fans and locals in the port city of Marseille on the eve of the Euro 2016 tournament.

