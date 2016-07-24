VnExpress International
Daredevils float in the clouds on sky-high swing

A giant swing between two hot air balloons at 1,500 metres gives skydiving daredevils celestial thrills.

Meet the 2017 Guinness World Records holders

The tallest female dog, the longest domestic cat and a man who has become the fastest runner on his hands upside ...

Vietnamese netizens livid as civil servant gropes legendary statue

The man paid real “lip service” to the statue.
July 24, 2016 | 02:45 pm GMT+7
 
