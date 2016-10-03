VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Daredevils float in the clouds on sky-high swing

By Reuters   October 3, 2016 | 03:46 pm GMT+7
A giant swing between two hot air balloons at 1,500 metres gives skydiving daredevils celestial thrills.
Tags: balloon sky high odd
 
View more

Rolling Stones announce first album in over a decade

Art exhibition illustrates racism in the US

Koala joey strikes up an unusual friendship with a butterfly

Grumpy Cat unveils waxwork, makes Broadway debut

 
go to top