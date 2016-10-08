The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Rolling Stones announce first album in over a decade
By
Reuters/Jayson Mansaray
October 8, 2016 | 11:33 am GMT+7
Legendary rockers The Rolling Stones have released their first album since 2005's 'A bigger bang'. The new album is called 'Blue & Lonesome' and sees the gang return to their blues roots.
Tags:
Rolling Stone
album
blue lone some
