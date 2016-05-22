VnExpress International
Hanoi's international airport lands among world’s top 100, again

The airport has come a long way in a short time.

Vietnam Airlines touches the sky with 4-star rating

Vietnam's flagship carrier has been recognized by ratings unit SkyTrax.

Blackout causes chaos at Hanoi's international airport

Noi Bai International Airport experienced a sudden power outage on the afternoon of June 8, disrupting the chech-in system at Terminal 1 for 15 minutes. 
June 09, 2016 | 08:10 am GMT+7

Vietnam to expand Hanoi's international airport for $5.5 bln

Vietnam is planning a $5.5 billion expansion of Hanoi’s airport to double its capacity by 2030, the government news website reported late Monday.
May 31, 2016 | 08:19 am GMT+7

Secretary of State John Kerry arrives in Hanoi, Obama’s Air Force One may land at Noi Bai at 9:30 p.m.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry has arrived at Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport at around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday.
May 22, 2016 | 09:03 pm GMT+7

U.S. elite dog squad checks security in Noi Bai ahead of Obama visit

The United States has dispatched the elite K9 squad of U.S. Secret Service, which has been overlooking the security details in Vietnam’s Noi Bai Airport.
May 22, 2016 | 11:39 am GMT+7
 
