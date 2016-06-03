When the "city of love" turns into the "city of floods"

|
|
Barges are moored together near the Eiffel Tower as high waters cover the banks of the Seine River in Paris, France, after days of almost non-stop rain caused flooding in the country. Photo by Reuters/Jacky Naegelen.
|
A man sits in a dinghy as he makes his way towards a houseboat along the banks of the Seine River in Paris. Photo by Reuters/Jacky Naegelen
|
French firefighters on a small boat evacuate residents from a flooded area in Longjumeau, southern Paris. Photo by Reuters/Christian Hartmann
|
Workers remove palm trees from the banks as high waters causes flooding along the Seine River. Photo by Reuters/Charles Platiau
|
Road signs appear isolated in the rising waters. Photo by Reuters/Charles Platiau
|
The feet of the Zouave statue on the Pont de l'Alma are covered by the rising waters from the Seine River. Photo by Reuters/Pascal Rossignol
|
A couple exchanges kisses on the bank of the Seine River. Photo by Reuters/Charles Platiau
|
Fog covers the top of the Eiffel Tower as rainy weather continues. Photo by Reuters/Jacky Naegelen