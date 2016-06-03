VnExpress International
When the "city of love" turns into the "city of floods"

By Reuters, Ha Phuong   June 3, 2016 | 07:59 pm GMT+7

Paris and its surroundings are under water after the River Seine bursts its banks, forcing the famous Louvre to evacuate its underground vaults to save precious artworks.

Barges are moored together near the Eiffel Tower as high waters cover the banks of the Seine River in Paris, France, after days of almost non-stop rain caused flooding in the country. Photo by Reuters/Jacky Naegelen.
A man sits in a dinghy as he makes his way towards a houseboat along the banks of the Seine River in Paris. Photo by Reuters/Jacky Naegelen

French firefighters on a small boat evacuate residents from a flooded area in Longjumeau, southern Paris. Photo by Reuters/Christian Hartmann

Workers remove palm trees from the banks as high waters causes flooding along the Seine River. Photo by Reuters/Charles Platiau

Road signs appear isolated in the rising waters. Photo by Reuters/Charles Platiau

The feet of the Zouave statue on the Pont de l'Alma are covered by the rising waters from the Seine River. Photo by Reuters/Pascal Rossignol

A couple exchanges kisses on the bank of the Seine River. Photo by Reuters/Charles Platiau

Fog covers the top of the Eiffel Tower as rainy weather continues. Photo by Reuters/Jacky Naegelen

