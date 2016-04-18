VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

U.S pledges "strong response" in event of another North Korean nuclear test

By Reuters/Minami Funakoshi   April 18, 2016 | 04:28 pm GMT+7
U.S pledges "strong response" in event of another North Korean nuclear test
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks at a rocket warhead tip after a simulated test of atmospheric re-entry of a ballistic missile, at an unidentified location in this undated file photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on March 15, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

The United States will respond strongly in the case of a further North Korean nuclear test, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday, days after the North's failure to launch what the United States believes was an intermediate-range ballistic missile.

North Korea conducted a fourth nuclear test in January and a long-range rocket launch the next month, both in contravention of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

Expanded U.N. sanctions aimed at starving North Korea of funds for its nuclear weapons programme were approved in a unanimous Security Council vote in early March on a resolution drafted by the United States and China.

Blinken, who is meeting senior Japanese government officials in Tokyo, told reporters North Korea would be digging itself deeper into a hole if it pursued further provocations.

"There will be additional strong response in case of another (North Korean) nuclear test," Blinken said, adding that such actions by North Korea were "unacceptable".

Blinken said the United States would consider "a number of possibilities" while adding that it was "premature" to be specific.

Some experts expect North Korea to conduct its fifth nuclear test in the near future, possibly before its party congress in early May, following the embarrassing missile failure on Friday.

Tags: North Korea nuclear U.S.
 
Read more
As economy booms, children toil in Myanmar

As economy booms, children toil in Myanmar

Ecuador counts over 413 quake deaths, U.S. to deploy disaster experts to help

Ecuador counts over 413 quake deaths, U.S. to deploy disaster experts to help

Panama canal sets depth limit on ships due to drought

Panama canal sets depth limit on ships due to drought

Legalize cannabis a weapon against IS and mafia: Italy's top prosecutor

Legalize cannabis a weapon against IS and mafia: Italy's top prosecutor

How the World Health Organization's cancer agency confuses consumers

How the World Health Organization's cancer agency confuses consumers

China: hundreds of school chilren fall sick of chemical pollution

China: hundreds of school chilren fall sick of chemical pollution

IS income drops 30 percent on lower oil, tax revenue: IHS

IS income drops 30 percent on lower oil, tax revenue: IHS

U.S. Supreme Court to judge Obama for protecting millions of illegal immigrants

U.S. Supreme Court to judge Obama for protecting millions of illegal immigrants

 
go to top