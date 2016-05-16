Turkish, coalition forces hit Islamic State targets in Syria, kill 27 -media

Turkish artillery and rocket launchers fired into Syria while warplanes from the U.S.-led coalition carried out three separate air campaigns, Anadolu said on Monday, citing military sources.

Five fortified defence posts and two gun posts were destroyed, while 27 fighters were killed in areas less than 10 km (6.2 miles) from Turkey's Syria border.

Turkish and coalition forces have carried out a series of such strikes recently to prevent further attacks on the Turkish border town of Kilis, which lies just across the frontier from Islamic State-controlled territory in Syria, and has been regularly struck by rockets in recent weeks.

The United States and Turkey have for months discussing a military plan to drive Islamic State from the border.