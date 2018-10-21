VnExpress International
Trump: U.S. to exit nuclear treaty, citing Russian violations

By Reuters   October 21, 2018 | 08:36 am GMT+7
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departure from Elko Regional Airport in Nevada, U.S., October 20, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

The U.S. will exit the Cold-War era Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty that eliminated a class of nuclear weapons, in a move that is likely to upset Russia.

President Donald Trump made the remarks on Saturday.

The INF treaty, negotiated by then-President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and ratified by the U.S. Senate in 1988, required elimination of short-range and intermediate-range nuclear and conventional missiles by both countries.

“Russia has not, unfortunately, honored the agreement so we’re going to terminate the agreement and we’re going to pull out,” Trump told reporters after a rally in Nevada.

Washington believes Moscow is developing and has deployed a ground-launched system in breach of the INF treaty that could allow Moscow to launch a nuclear strike on Europe at short notice. Russia has consistently denied any such violation.

Trump said the U.S. will develop the weapons unless Russia and China agree to a halt on development.

China is not a party to the treaty and has invested heavily in conventional missiles as part of an anti-access/area denial strategy, while the INF has banned U.S possession of ground- launched ballistic missiles or cruise missiles of ranges between 500 and 5,500 km (311 and 3,418 miles).

Trump’s national security adviser, John Bolton, will visit Moscow next week.

