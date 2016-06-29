VnExpress International
Toyota recalls 1.43 million hybrids worldwide for air bag issue

By Reuters/David Shepardson   June 29, 2016 | 09:06 am GMT+7
Toyota showroom in Tokyo, Japan June 14, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Toru Hanai

Toyota Motor Corp said late on Tuesday it is recalling 1.43 million hybrid Prius and Lexus CT200h cars worldwide because of a possible airbag inflator defect.

The recall covers 2010-2012 vehicles with air bag inflators that could have a small crack in a weld, which could lead to the separation of the inflator chambers. The air bag could partially inflate and the inflator could enter the vehicle interior, increasing the risk of injury, Toyota said.

The recall covers 482,000 U.S. vehicles and the air bag inflators involved in this recall were not produced by Takata Corp, Toyota spokesman Victor Vanov said.

The company said it was not aware of any injuries or deaths related to the recall. 

German carmakers to recall 630,000 cars to fix emissions - government official

