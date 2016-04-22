VnExpress International
German carmakers to recall 630,000 cars to fix emissions - government official

By Reuters/Markus Wacket   April 22, 2016 | 06:18 pm GMT+7
A Volkswagen logo is pictured at Volkswagen's headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany, April 22, 2016. : REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

German car manufacturers will recall 630,000 Porsche, Volkswagen Opel, Audi and Mercedes vehicles to fix diesel emissions management software, a German government official said on Friday, widening a clampdown on pollution in the wake of the Volkswagen scandal.

As part of a broader investigation into high levels of health-threatening nitric oxide (NOX) diesel emissions, the German government ordered tests on a broad range of vehicles but found only Volkswagen had installed illegal manipulation software commonly referred to as a defeat device.

The recall is to ensure that a legal loophole which allows manufacturers to throttle back emissions treatment systems under certain circumstances is tightened to ensure lower levels of pollution going forward, according to the government official.

