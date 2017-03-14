VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Thailand crowns transgender beauty queen

By Reuters   March 14, 2017 | 02:33 pm GMT+7

A Thai contestant  was crowned Miss International Queen 2016 - a contest billed as the world's largest and most popular transgender pageant.

Thai contestant Jiratchaya Sirimongkolnawin was crowned Miss International Queen 2016 on Friday (March 10) at a contest billed as the world's largest and most popular transgender pageant.

The 25-year old beat 24 other contestants for the crown, with the second and third place going to contestants from Brazil and Venezuela respectively.

The pageant, which brings together transgender people from around the world, was launched over a decade ago to help transgender women feel more accepted by society.

The contest, in its 12th year, was held at the Tiffany's Cabaret Theatre Show in Thailand's seaside town Pattaya famous for its transvestite cabaret.

Like other beauty pageants, contestants for "Miss International Queen" paraded in their national costumes, evening gowns and swimsuits.

For many, the contest represents a springboard for future opportunities.

Thailand remains a largely conservative society, with no laws recognizing same-sex unions. But it has a prominent lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community, with many members playing leading roles in its entertainment industry.

The 2016 show was postponed from November last year due to the country's mourning period of its late King Bhumibol Adulyadej who passed away at 88 on October 13.

Related news:

> Miss France wins Miss Universe crown

> Is the crown too heavy for Miss Vietnam 2016?

> Gender imbalance threatens Vietnam's social stability: experts

Tags: transgender beauty queen Thailand Miss International Queen
 
Read more
IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

 
go to top