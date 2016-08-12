VnExpress International
Thai authorities had intelligence of pending attacks

By Reuters   August 12, 2016 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
Injured people receive first aid after a blast on the night of August 11, 2016 in the Thai seaside resort of Hua Hin, Thailand. Dailynews vis Reuters/

But the police did not have precise information on when and where the attacks would come.

Thai authorities had intelligence about imminent attacks ahead of a series of bombings in southern Thailand in recent days, but did not have precise information on when and where the attacks would come, the national police chief said on Friday.

Improvised explosive devices and firebombs were used in the attacks in seven provinces of Thailand from August 7 to August 12, Jaktip Chaijinda told reporters in Bangkok on Friday.

Four people have died and 32 were wounded in the attacks, he said.

Police check the scene after two bomb blasts in the southern province of Surat Thani, Thailand in this still image from video August 12, 2016. Photo by Reuters
Injured people receive first aid after two bombs exploded on August 11, 2016 in the Thai seaside resort of Hua Hin, Thailand. Photo by Reuters/Dailynews
A plant pot is seen at the scene after a blast on the night of August 11, 2016 in the Thai seaside resort of Hua Hin, Thailand. Photo by Reuters/Dailynews
Injured people receive first aid after a bomb exploded on August 11, 2016 in Trang, Thailand. Photo by Reuters
Injured people receive first aid after a bomb exploded on August 11, 2016 in Trang, Thailand. Photo by Reuters
A police officer stands along Hua Hin's main road near the Hua Hin Clock Tower, near the site of a bomb blast in Hua Hin, south of Bangkok, Thailand, in this still image taken from video August 12, 2016. Photo by Reuters

Germany says further attacks possible

Germany's foreign ministry said on Friday further attacks may hit Thailand, which also is a popular holiday destination for Germans.

Two people were killed and dozens wounded in the blasts, which targeted three of the most popular resorts late on Thursday and on Friday, days after Thais voted in a referendum to accept a military-backed constitution.

"Further attacks cannot be ruled out. Therefore the foreign ministry advises extreme caution. People traveling to Thailand are recommended to avoid public places and crowds of people, to follow the media closely," the ministry said in its travel advice.

The ministry also confirmed that three Germans had been injured in the attacks.

Tourism accounts for about 10 percent of Thai national output and has been one of the few bright spots in a sluggish economy

