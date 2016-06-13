World champions Germany beat Ukraine in their Euro opener

General view before the match

Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, France seconds before the opener of World Cup champion. Photo by Reuters/Benoit Tessier Livepic

The Germans, eyeing their fourth Euro title and their first since 1996, opened the scoring when central defender Mustafi, starting in place of the injured Mats Hummels, rose high to head in a pinpoint Toni Kroos free kick in the 19th minute.

Germany's Toni Kroos and Ukraine's Viktor Kovalenko. Photo by Reuters/Carl Recine Livepic

Germany's Jerome Boateng in action with Ukraine's Yevhen Konoplyanka. Photo by Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes Livepic

Germany's Shkodran Mustafi scores their first goal. Photo by Reuters/Benoit Tessier Livepic

Joachim Loew's men, who also lost central defender Antonio Ruediger to injury earlier this week, were far from convincing and had keeper Manuel Neuer to thank for producing a string of superb one-handed saves in the first half.

Germany head coach Joachim Low. Photo by Reuters/Carl Recine Livepic

Ukraine fans. Photo by Reuters/Pascal Rossignol Livepic

When fan of two team unite. Photo by Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes Livepic

Substitute Schweinsteiger then made sure of victory when he scored from close range late on.

German's number 7 scores the second goal. Photo by Reuters/Benoit Tessier Livepic

Germany's Bastian Schweinsteiger celebrates with Mesut Ozil after scoring their second goal. Photo by Reuters/Pascal Rossignol Livepic

Ukraine's Serhiy Sydorchuk and Yevhen Khacheridi look dejected after Germany's Bastian Schweinsteiger scored their second goal. Photo by Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes Livepic

