Social media reacts to Nice attack

By Ha Phuong   July 15, 2016 | 10:34 am GMT+7

Twitter has exploded with hashtags expressing shock and grief. But many have also become exhausted in the face of seemingly never ending terror.

Just six months after the bombings in Paris, a truck drove right into revelers celebrating Bastille Day in the French city of Nice, killing more than 80 people. The driver was fatally shot by police. Officials then discovered the vehicle was loaded with weapons such as grenades. 

#PrayForNice #PrayForFrance #PeaceForAll have instantly become trending on social media following the "horrific attack".

Most hashtagged on Twitter

On Twitter, everybody seems to be talking about the Nice attack, even politicians. 

World leaders' horror 

President Obama released the following statement on the attack in Nice, condemning it “in the strongest terms.

@POTUS on the attack in Nice, France: pic.twitter.com/CrbChxZs04

Presidential candidate Donald Trump postponed his news conference and expressed his condolences to this "terrible tragedy".

 Canadian PM Justin Trudeau tweeted:

Celebrities

TV host Simon Cowell

social-media-reacts-to-nice-attack-1

Singer Lady Gaga 

social-media-reacts-to-nice-attack-2

#Jesuisepuisee

But as shock and grief sunk in, people around the world are now 'epuise' (exhausted).

Twitter users have adoped the #Jesuisepuisse hashtag to express how exhausted they are of the constant terror that has spread around the world like a disease. 

The #JeSuis hashtag

social-media-reacts-to-nice-attack-4

social-media-reacts-to-nice-attack-5

