Social media reacts to Nice attack

Just six months after the bombings in Paris, a truck drove right into revelers celebrating Bastille Day in the French city of Nice, killing more than 80 people. The driver was fatally shot by police. Officials then discovered the vehicle was loaded with weapons such as grenades.

#PrayForNice #PrayForFrance #PeaceForAll have instantly become trending on social media following the "horrific attack".

On Twitter, everybody seems to be talking about the Nice attack, even politicians.

World leaders' horror

President Obama released the following statement on the attack in Nice, condemning it “in the strongest terms.

@POTUS on the attack in Nice, France: pic.twitter.com/CrbChxZs04

— The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 14, 2016

Presidential candidate Donald Trump postponed his news conference and expressed his condolences to this "terrible tragedy".

In light of the horrible attack in Nice, France, I have postponed tomorrow's news conference concerning my Vice Presidential announcement. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2016

My prayers and condolences to the victims and families of the terrible tragedy in Nice, France. We are with you in every way! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2016

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau tweeted:

Canadians are shocked by tonight's attack in Nice. Our sympathy is with the victims, and our solidarity with the French people. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 14, 2016

Les Canadiens sont bouleversés par l'attentat de ce soir à Nice. Notre sympathie va aux victimes et notre solidarité, au peuple français. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 14, 2016

#Jesuisepuisee

But as shock and grief sunk in, people around the world are now 'epuise' (exhausted).

Twitter users have adoped the #Jesuisepuisse hashtag to express how exhausted they are of the constant terror that has spread around the world like a disease.

The #JeSuis hashtags

