VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Singapore detains two men wanting to join IS group

By AFP   August 20, 2016 | 09:20 am GMT+7

Rosli bin Hamzah, 50, and Mohamed Omar bin Mahadi, 33, are being held under the Internal Security Act.

Rosli, who worked as a car washer, "became convinced that ISIS militants were fighting for Islam and that their beheading of "enemies" was religiously permissible," the ministry said, referring to the Islamic State group by another name.

He "was keen to travel to Syria to fight for ISIS," the statement said, adding that he had researched how to travel to the war torn country.

Omar, a waste truck driver, had made preparations with his wife and children to travel to Syria to join the Islamic State group, the statement said.

"He was prepared to die a martyr," it added.

Singaporean officials have repeatedly warned that the city-state, a key U.S. ally in the region, is a prime target for IS militants.

Earlier this month, Indonesian police arrested six suspected militants over a plot to launch a rocket attack on an up-market Singapore waterfront district from the nearby Indonesian island of Batam.

The alleged leader of the group is accused of planning the attack with a leading Indonesian militant, who is believed to be fighting with the IS group in Syria.

Singapore said in July that it had detained a 44-year-old Australia-based Singaporean who allegedly glorified IS and backed the establishment of a caliphate in the city-state.

Related news:

Malaysia's police confirm IS link to nightclub grenade attack

Indonesian police arrest suspected IS-linked militants

Australia arrests two on suspicion of financing IS

Tags: Islamic State Singapore arrest
 
Read more
Duterte threatens to pull Philippines out of UN

Duterte threatens to pull Philippines out of UN

At least 30 killed in Turkey wedding attack near Syria border

At least 30 killed in Turkey wedding attack near Syria border

Usain Bolt makes history with 9 Olympic golds

Usain Bolt makes history with 9 Olympic golds

Indonesia uses new interest rate to boost economy

Indonesia uses new interest rate to boost economy

Snowden documents show NSA leak is real

Snowden documents show NSA leak is real

100 migrants rescued after being stranded off Greece

100 migrants rescued after being stranded off Greece

Myanmar's Suu Kyi to ink deals on two hospitals, bridge during China trip

Myanmar's Suu Kyi to ink deals on two hospitals, bridge during China trip

McCartney working on new album, signs with Capitol

McCartney working on new album, signs with Capitol

 
go to top