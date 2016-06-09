VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Indonesian police arrest suspected IS-linked militants "plotting attack"

By Reuters/Agustinus Beo Da Costa   June 9, 2016 | 05:46 pm GMT+7
Indonesian police arrest suspected IS-linked militants "plotting attack"
Muslims praying during Ramadan at a mosque in Jakarta in Indonesia. The country has the world’s largest Muslim population. Photo by Nyimas Laula/Reuter

Indonesian police have arrested three suspected militants with links to Islamic State, officials said on Thursday, saying the men had planned a bomb attack during the fasting month of Ramadan in the world's most populous Muslim nation.

The men were arrested late on Wednesday in the country's second-largest city, Surabaya, with bomb-making material, guns and a suicide-bomb vest, police spokesman Boy Rafli Amar said.

"Their plan was to attack using a bomb during the holy month of Ramadan," Amar told reporters, adding that their target was the police.

"They had prepared a suicide bomb."

Ramadan began this week.

Authorities are on high alert after a militant attack in the heart of the capital, Jakarta, in January in which eight people, including the four attackers, were killed.

Islamic State claimed responsibility, marking the first time known supporters of the group, which is based in the Middle East, had carried out an attack in Southeast Asia.

Amar said the suspects arrested on Wednesday were believed to have been guided by Islamic State teachings and that officials were investigating where they got their weapons. 

Related news:

> Philippine island rebels free 10 Indonesian hostages

> Activists raise concern over Indonesian anti-terror law

> Indonesia to set up "crisis center" after Philippine kidnappings - minister

Tags: IS Indonesia Ramadan
Read more
Obama is

Obama is "fired up" for Clinton as Democrats seek to unify party

Thousands gather for Muslim funeral honoring Muhammad Ali

Thousands gather for Muslim funeral honoring Muhammad Ali

Obama approves broader role for U.S. forces in Afghanistan

Obama approves broader role for U.S. forces in Afghanistan

Mammals thrived long before dinos died

Mammals thrived long before dinos died

Russian Su-27 fighter jet crashes outside Moscow, killing pilot

Russian Su-27 fighter jet crashes outside Moscow, killing pilot

China consumer inflation rises in May

China consumer inflation rises in May

India plans expanded missile export drive, with China on its mind

India plans expanded missile export drive, with China on its mind

Thais celebrate 70 year of king's reign, but anxious about his health

Thais celebrate 70 year of king's reign, but anxious about his health

 
go to top