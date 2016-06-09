VnExpress International
Russian Su-27 fighter jet crashes outside Moscow, killing pilot

By Reuters/ Alexander Winning and Andrew Osborn   June 9, 2016 | 04:19 pm GMT+7
A Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighter of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic team lands at an airfield of the Kubinka air base outside Moscow, Russia, May 21, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Maxim Zmeyev

A Russian Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jet crashed outside Moscow on Thursday killing its pilot, the RIA news agency quoted the Defence Ministry as saying.

The plane was returning to its base at the time and was not carrying weapons or ammunition, the ministry was cited as saying. The crash did not cause any serious damage on the ground, it said.

A Defence Ministry commission was reported to be already working at the crash site to try to determine what happened. 

