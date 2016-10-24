VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Prominent anti-Vietnam War activist Tom Hayden dead at 76

By Reuters   October 24, 2016 | 02:50 pm GMT+7
Prominent anti-Vietnam War activist Tom Hayden dead at 76
Activist and author Tom Hayden (left) promoting his book. Photo by NLN/Thomas Good/File Photo

He passed away at 76, after a lengthy illness.

Tom Hayden, a 1960s anti-war activist and one of the era's most prominent, counter-culture radicals who went on to serve in the California state assembly and senate, has died aged 76, according to media reports.

Hayden died in Santa Monica, California, after a lengthy illness, The Los Angeles Times reported on its web site.

Hayden forged his political activism while a student at the University of Michigan, where he was a founding member of the seminal 1960s activist group, Students for a Democratic Society.

He was one of several protesters arrested and charged with incitement and conspiracy during the Democratic national convention in Chicago in 1968. After years of trials, appeals, and retrials, he was acquitted of all charges.

Hayden, who was married to actress Jane Fonda from 1973 to 1990 and with whom he had two children, was elected to the California state assembly in 1982, and to the state senate 10 years later.

In later years his writings were published in national publications including The New York Times, the Boston Globe and the Denver Post. He served on the editorial board and was a columnist for The Nation magazine, and was the author of more than 20 books.

Related news:

Legendary Vietnam War propagandist 'Hanoi Hannah' dies at 87

Tags: activist Vietnam War Tom Hayden
 
Read more
UN chief could win S.Korean presidency, but contest would be bruising

UN chief could win S.Korean presidency, but contest would be bruising

Philippines' Duterte hits out at US, heads to Japan

Philippines' Duterte hits out at US, heads to Japan

Air pollution can affect blood pressure: study

Air pollution can affect blood pressure: study

Ten killed in powerful blast in China

Ten killed in powerful blast in China

Clinton looks to consolidate lead over Trump

Clinton looks to consolidate lead over Trump

One killed, several hurt in suspected Japan suicide blast

One killed, several hurt in suspected Japan suicide blast

Facebook to allow more graphic news

Facebook to allow more graphic news

US Navy to continue S.China Sea patrols despite Duterte: analysts

US Navy to continue S.China Sea patrols despite Duterte: analysts

 
go to top