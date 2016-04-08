VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Philippines gets U.S. military aid boost amid East Sea dispute

By Reuters   April 8, 2016 | 05:48 pm GMT+7
Philippines gets U.S. military aid boost amid East Sea dispute
Filipino troops watch members of the U.S. Army National Guard demonstrate their rappelling skills during the Urban Search and Rescue activity of the 2016 RP-U.S. Balikatan joint military exercises in Camp Capinpin in Tanay, Rizal east of Manila, Philippines April 8, 2016 : REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

The United States has allocated more than $120 million in military aid to the Philippines this year, the biggest in about 15 years, a senior Filipino diplomat said on Friday, amid rising tension with China over the disputed the East Sea.

Jose Cuisia, Manila's ambassador to Washington, said Manila was also in talks with the United States to acquire a fourth Hamilton-class cutter to strengthen the Philippine capability to patrol the waters.

"We got the largest-ever allocation from the U.S. government this year to enhance defence and security of our country," he told members of the American Chamber of Commerce in Manila.

Cuisia said Manila received $79 million in annual military aid this year compared to about $50 million in 2015.

He said Manila would get an additional $42 million from the new U.S. Southeast Asia Maritime Initiative, a maritime capacity-building programme announced by U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter, who is visiting Manila next week.

The two amounts represent the biggest amount of military aid since 2000 when the U.S. military returned to its former colony after the American bases closed in 1992.

China claims almost the entire East Sea, believed to have huge deposits of oil and gas. Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also have claims to parts of the waters, through which about $5 trillion in trade is shipped every year.

Beijing's more assertive pursuit of its claims over the past year or so has included land reclamation and the construction of air and port facilities on some isles and reefs.

The Philippines has sought international arbitration on the dispute and a decision is expected late this month or in early May. China has declined to take part. 

Tags: Philippines Vietnam East Sea China U.S. military aid
 
Read more
Panama not planning to retaliate over French move on Panama Papers

Panama not planning to retaliate over French move on Panama Papers

Malaysia extends ban on bauxite mining: report

Malaysia extends ban on bauxite mining: report

Asian nations seeking closer US ties over China: Pentagon

Asian nations seeking closer US ties over China: Pentagon

"Sludge" can help China curb emissions and power cities, says think tank

Cambodia's ambassador to Seoul charged for visa scam

Cambodia's ambassador to Seoul charged for visa scam

Australian PM to lead 1,000-strong business delegation to China

Australian PM to lead 1,000-strong business delegation to China

Singapore MP sorry for

Singapore MP sorry for "time-bombs" comment about South Asian workers

Money and power: China's link to Panama Papers firm

Money and power: China's link to Panama Papers firm

 
go to top