Philippines gets U.S. military aid boost amid East Sea dispute

Filipino troops watch members of the U.S. Army National Guard demonstrate their rappelling skills during the Urban Search and Rescue activity of the 2016 RP-U.S. Balikatan joint military exercises in Camp Capinpin in Tanay, Rizal east of Manila, Philippines April 8, 2016 : REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Jose Cuisia, Manila's ambassador to Washington, said Manila was also in talks with the United States to acquire a fourth Hamilton-class cutter to strengthen the Philippine capability to patrol the waters.

"We got the largest-ever allocation from the U.S. government this year to enhance defence and security of our country," he told members of the American Chamber of Commerce in Manila.

Cuisia said Manila received $79 million in annual military aid this year compared to about $50 million in 2015.

He said Manila would get an additional $42 million from the new U.S. Southeast Asia Maritime Initiative, a maritime capacity-building programme announced by U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter, who is visiting Manila next week.

The two amounts represent the biggest amount of military aid since 2000 when the U.S. military returned to its former colony after the American bases closed in 1992.

China claims almost the entire East Sea, believed to have huge deposits of oil and gas. Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also have claims to parts of the waters, through which about $5 trillion in trade is shipped every year.

Beijing's more assertive pursuit of its claims over the past year or so has included land reclamation and the construction of air and port facilities on some isles and reefs.

The Philippines has sought international arbitration on the dispute and a decision is expected late this month or in early May. China has declined to take part.