VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Oxford ranked as world's top university - Times Higher Education

By Reuters/Elisabeth O'Leary   September 22, 2016 | 03:42 pm GMT+7
Oxford ranked as world's top university - Times Higher Education
A student from University College Oxford gets "trashed" after finishing his exams in Oxford, southern England June 7, 2013. Trashing is the practice at Oxford University where students have all manner of messy items thrown at them by their contemporaries after finishing their exams. Photo by Reuters/Stefan Wermuth/File

The school has become the first British university to top the Times Higher Education's global league table.

The University of Oxford has become the first British university to top the Times Higher Education's global league table, knocking the California Institute of Technology into second place.

Oxford topped the list because it improved across the four main indicators that influence the rankings - teaching, research, citations and international outlook, Times Higher Education said.

But Britain's vote to leave the European Union could threaten the oldest university in the English-speaking world, locking academics out of research projects, said Phil Baty, the editor of the rankings.

"As well as some top academics reporting they have been frozen out of collaborative research projects with E.U. colleagues, many are admitting that they might look to relocate to a university outside the country," Baty told the BBC.

While Oxford, the University of Cambridge and London's Imperial College make the top 10 along with ETH Zurich, the list is dominated by U.S. universities.

oxford-ranked-as-worlds-top-university-times-higher-education

People punt on the river Cherwell past Magdalen College Tower in Oxford, southern England July 10, 2013. Photo by Reuters/Eddie Keogh/File Photo

Stanford University is ranked third, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology fifth, Harvard sixth, Princeton seventh and the University of California, Berkeley and University of Chicago at tenth equal.

Cambridge was ranked fourth, Imperial eighth and ETH Zurich ninth.

More broadly, the rankings showed institutions in Asia had made progress with two new Asian universities now in the 100 and another four joining the top 200.

Related news:

Two Vietnamese schools make Asia’s top 150 universities

Tags: Oxford Times Higher Education
Read more
Uber rival Grab partners with driverless car firm in Singapore

Uber rival Grab partners with driverless car firm in Singapore

Death toll rises to 52 after migrant boat capsizes off Egypt

Death toll rises to 52 after migrant boat capsizes off Egypt

Bangladesh finds 18 bodies after ferry capsizes

Bangladesh finds 18 bodies after ferry capsizes

Just do it: Chinese city tells cadres to set example and have second child

Just do it: Chinese city tells cadres to set example and have second child

Boat carrying 600 migrants sinks off Egypt, killing at least 43

Boat carrying 600 migrants sinks off Egypt, killing at least 43

Indonesia rejects US research estimate of 100,000 'haze' deaths

Indonesia rejects US research estimate of 100,000 'haze' deaths

Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt: attorney

Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt: attorney

2,000-year-old skeleton found at Mediterranean shipwreck

2,000-year-old skeleton found at Mediterranean shipwreck

 
go to top