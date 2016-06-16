Two Vietnamese schools make Asia’s top 150 universities

On June 14, QS released the global rankings by region for this year, including QS Asia, QS Arabic, QS BRICS, QS Latin America and QS EECA (Emerging Europe and Central Asia). Vietnam National University (VNU) Hanoi was ranked 139 while VNU Ho Chi Minh City edged in at 147 among the top 150 universities in Asia. This year, QS Asia also reviewed Can Tho University, Hue University and the Hanoi University of Science and Technology.

In terms of academic reputation, VNU Hanoi and VNU Ho Chi Minh City were ranked 65th and 55th respectively.

