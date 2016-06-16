VnExpress International
Two Vietnamese schools make Asia’s top 150 universities

By Hoang Hoang   June 16, 2016 | 03:52 pm GMT+7
Graduation day. Photo by VnExpress Photo Contest/Nguyen Quang Huy

Vietnam's national universities in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City have secured places in the top 150 universities in Asia compiled by QS World University Ranking.

On June 14, QS released the global rankings by region for this year, including QS Asia, QS Arabic, QS BRICS, QS Latin America and QS EECA (Emerging Europe and Central Asia). Vietnam National University (VNU) Hanoi was ranked 139 while VNU Ho Chi Minh City edged in at 147 among the top 150 universities in Asia. This year, QS Asia also reviewed Can Tho University, Hue University and the Hanoi University of Science and Technology.

In terms of academic reputation, VNU Hanoi and VNU Ho Chi Minh City were ranked 65th and 55th respectively.

