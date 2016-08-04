VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

One dead in London stabbing spree, possible terror link

By AFP, Reuters   August 4, 2016 | 09:10 am GMT+7
One dead in London stabbing spree, possible terror link
A woman walks past a closed entrance of Russell Square underground station in London, where the attack happened. Photo by Reuters/Neil Hall/File Photo

A woman was killed and five people injured in a knife attack in central London Wednesday which police said they are investigating for possible terrorist links.

A 19-year-old man was arrested at the scene, Russell Square in the heart of the city, after being tasered by officers.

The woman was treated by paramedics at the scene but pronounced dead. No details were released about the condition of the other victims.

"Early indications suggest that mental health is a significant factor in this case and that is one major line of inquiry," London Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley told reporters.

"But of course at this stage we should keep an open mind regarding motive and consequently terrorism as a motivation remains but one line of inquiry for us to explore."

A large police presence was deployed to area, which is close to the British Museum and the University of London, following the attack.

Related news:

Knife attack in Japan, nineteen killed, dozens wounded

Nice attack: what we know so far

Death toll in South Yemen army base attack rises to 26

Tags: London attack knife
 
Read more
Philippines holds informal TPP membership talks with U.S.

Philippines holds informal TPP membership talks with U.S.

Former Thai PM Thaksin says charter a 'folly' ahead of referendum

Former Thai PM Thaksin says charter a 'folly' ahead of referendum

Philippines warns of Japan human trafficking risk

Philippines warns of Japan human trafficking risk

Indonesian court mulls gay sex ban

Indonesian court mulls gay sex ban

Obama, Singapore leader push for TPP in state visit

Obama, Singapore leader push for TPP in state visit

'Suicide Squad' gets grim reviews before hitting theater

'Suicide Squad' gets grim reviews before hitting theater

Departure flights from Dubai delayed after crash

Departure flights from Dubai delayed after crash

Hong Kong bitcoin exchange says it was hacked, trading suspended

Hong Kong bitcoin exchange says it was hacked, trading suspended

 
go to top