VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Nine teenagers dead, one missing in southern Israel flash flood

By Reuters   April 27, 2018 | 08:13 am GMT+7
Nine teenagers dead, one missing in southern Israel flash flood
Israeli rescue services personnel operate near the site where a group of Israeli youths was swept away by a flash flood, near the Zafit river bed, south to the Dead Sea, Israel, April 26, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Amir Cohen

The flood caught a party of 25 trekkers in the usually bone-dry area by surprise.

At least nine teenage seminary students died after they were swept away by a flash flood in the Negev Desert in southern Israel on Thursday, an ambulance service said.

Military helicopters and search and rescue units scoured the Zafit river bed that flows into the rift valley at the southern end of the Dead Sea after a flash flood caught a party of 25 trekkers in the usually bone-dry area by surprise.

Another student was unaccounted for and the search was suspended as night fell and heavy thunderstorms returned to the region, police said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the event as a “terrible disaster” and praised rescuers for their efforts.

After two days of heavy rainfall, normally arid river beds that run from west to east have filled up and deposited surges of water into the Dead Sea and the rift valley region that runs south along the Negev Desert.

Related News:
Tags: Israel flash flood teenagers seminary trekkers surprise disaster accident death
 
Read more
Nukes and nationalism: Former Indian PM Vajpayee

Nukes and nationalism: Former Indian PM Vajpayee

Vatican voices 'shame and sorrow' over damning sex abuse report

Vatican voices 'shame and sorrow' over damning sex abuse report

Pentagon says China military 'likely training for strikes' on US targets

Pentagon says China military 'likely training for strikes' on US targets

China-linked cyberattacks likely as Malaysia reviews projects: security firm

China-linked cyberattacks likely as Malaysia reviews projects: security firm

Thailand to ban imports of high-tech trash, plastic waste

Thailand to ban imports of high-tech trash, plastic waste

Malaysian 'Iceman' sentenced to death in Thailand

Malaysian 'Iceman' sentenced to death in Thailand

Philippine leader says China wrong to police airspace over disputed sea

Philippine leader says China wrong to police airspace over disputed sea

 
go to top