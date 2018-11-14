VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Most SE Asia stocks fall in line with broader Asia; Indonesia climbs 1 pct

By Reuters   November 14, 2018 | 09:34 am GMT+7
Most SE Asia stocks fall in line with broader Asia; Indonesia climbs 1 pct
People walk past the Hanoi Stock Exchange in Hanoi, Vietnam. Photo by Reuters

Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Tuesday, tracking broader Asia after a selloff on Wall Street overnight.

The South China Morning Post reported, citing sources from both sides, that China's top trade negotiator Liu He may visit Washington to prepare for the talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina later this month.

Philippine shares declined 1.2 percent, extending falls into a third session, dragged by industrial and real estate stocks. SM Prime Holdings declined 2.3 percent, while JG Summit Holdings fell 6.9 percent.

Singapore shares declined for a third consecutive session, dragged by financials. DBS Group Holdings, the city-state's largest lender, slipped 0.9 percent, while rival United Overseas Bank Ltd fell 1.2 percent.

Malaysian shares extended falls into a third session, with IOI Corp Bhd shedding 3.1 percent to a near 11-month closing low and IHH Healthcare Bhd declining 2.8 percent to its lowest close since July 2014.

Trade tensions between the United States and China will create a "domino effect" and prompt other countries to turn protectionist, said Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Vietnam shares declined 1.4 percent, dragged by financial and real estate stocks. Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) fell 3.7 percent, while real estate investor Vingroup JSC ended 2.7 percent lower.

Indonesian shares were the top gainers in Southeast Asia with a rise of 1 percent. Consumer staples and financials led the gains with United Tractors Tbk PT and Bank Central Asia Tbk PT rising 5.5 percent and 1.6 percent respectively.

Thai shares climbed 0.3 percent, helped by consumer staples.

Glass container manufacturer Berli Jucker PCL rose 1.4 percent, while convenience stores operator CP All PCL climbed 2.6 percent to a more than one-month closing high.

"Stocks are rising on internal factors like government improving infrastructure and linking of our three airports," said Teerada Charnyingyong, an analyst with Phillip Capital Thailand."The government also announced measures to stimulate spending by promoting the tourism sector."

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam stocks Southeast Asia November market fall drop decline
 
Read more
Central American caravan gains speed, more migrants reach border

Central American caravan gains speed, more migrants reach border

China sends written response to US trade reform demands: US government sources

China sends written response to US trade reform demands: US government sources

No pickles please: India's trafficking survivors dream of drums and saws

No pickles please: India's trafficking survivors dream of drums and saws

Ohio family arrested for killing eight people

Ohio family arrested for killing eight people

China scours social media, erases thousands of accounts

China scours social media, erases thousands of accounts

China says aircraft carrier testing weapons in South China Sea drills

China says aircraft carrier testing weapons in South China Sea drills

Some dino eggs took months to hatch, perhaps leading to extinction: study

Some dino eggs took months to hatch, perhaps leading to extinction: study

 
go to top