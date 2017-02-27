VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

'Moonlight' wins award as best picture after Oscar flub

By Reuters/Jill Serjeant   February 27, 2017 | 12:48 pm GMT+7
'Moonlight' wins award as best picture after Oscar flub
Jimmy Kimmel and Warren Beatty laugh after correcting the Best Picture Oscar from La La Land to Moonlight. Photo by Reuters/Lucy Nicholson

"Moonlight" won the Oscar for best picture on Sunday, beating favorite "La La Land" for the movie industry's most prestigious award.

Key winners at the 89th Academy Awards

But in a highly unusual mishap, presenter Warren Beatty first, mistakenly initially announced that musical "La La Land" had won, causing confusion and uproar on Hollywood's biggest night. Beatty said he had been given the wrong envelope to open.

89th Academy Awards - Oscars Awards Show - Hollywood, California, U.S. - 26/02/17 - Warren Beatty holds the card for the Best Picture Oscar awarded to Moonlight, after announcing by mistake that La La Land was winner. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Warren Beatty holds the card for the Best Picture Oscar awarded to "Moonlight," after announcing by mistake that "La La Land" was the winner. Photo by Reuters/Lucy Nicholson
89th Academy Awards - Oscars Awards Show - Producer Jordon Horowitz holds up the card for the Best Picture winner Moonlight. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Producer Jordon Horowitz holds up the card for the Best Picture winner "Moonlight". Photo by Reuters/Lucy Nicholson

Emma Stone won best actress for the musical, and "Manchester by the Sea" star Casey Affleck was named best actor on a night where U.S. President Donald Trump was the butt of numerous jokes, capping a Hollywood awards season marked by fiery protests at his policies.

"La La Land" director Damien Chazelle, 32, became the youngest person to ever win a best director Oscar.

Viola Davis and Mahershala Ali won their first Oscars for their supporting roles in African-American stories "Fences" and "Moonlight," in stark contrast to the 2016 Academy Awards when no actors of color were even nominated.

"Moonlight," the coming of age tale of a young black boy in Miami, also won the best adapted screenplay statuette, while grief-driven independent drama "Manchester by the Sea" took home original screenplay.

Romantic musical "La La Land," the tale of a struggling actress and a jazz pianist in Los Angeles, went into the Oscars with a leading 14 nominations and emerged with six, including for its score and theme song "City of Stars."

Trump's presence loomed large at the three and a half hour show as host Jimmy Kimmel fired off political zingers and even tweeted at the Republican president, getting no immediate response.

Related news:

5 things to watch at this year's Oscars bash

'La La Land' picks up five British Bafta awards

Vietnam movie 'Yellow Flowers' to vie for Oscar's Best Foreign Film

Tags: Oscar Moonlight La La Land awards
 
Read more
IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

 
go to top